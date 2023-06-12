Home » They capture a gang member accused of homicide in Usulután – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
The Police captured Jonathan Alberto Roque Martínez, alias “Pato”, a 18S gang member in Jiquilisco, Usulután.

According to the PNC, this subject is claimed by justice for aggravated homicide, aggravated extortion, proposition and conspiracy of criminal associations and terrorist organizations.

Now, this criminal was placed under the orders of the Specialized Court of San Miguel, so that he can be prosecuted and pay for the crimes committed.

The Police Corporation reiterated that it works for the benefit of the Salvadoran population and that the War Against Gangs continues with the objective of ending these terrorist groups.

