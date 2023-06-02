Home » They capture a gang member in a vehicle control in San Salvador
News

by admin
The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that a gang member was arrested thanks to a vehicle control located in one of the main streets of San Salvador. The terrorist from the 18R gang was identified by the PNC as Juan Manuel González López, alias “Cobra.” The authorities indicated that the subject was traveling on a motorcycle. […]

The post They capture a gang member in a vehicle control in San Salvador appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

