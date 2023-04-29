Home » They capture a gang member of the 18 in Chalatenango – Diario La Página
Members of the Armed Forces captured a gang member from Barrio 18 who tried to evade the emergency regime.

The capture was carried out in the municipality of San Francisco Lempa, department of Chalatenango, detailed the military institution.

The military authorities identified the man captured as Enmanuel Antonio Ramírez Ruiz, alias Chino or Duque, profiled as a homeboy of the said gang.

El Chino tried to remove the tattoos on his back and arm that link him to the 18th neighborhood.

The captured man has already been placed in the custody of the National Civil Police (PNC) to face justice for the crime of illegal groups.

