They capture a gang member who attacked PNC agents – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

An MS13 terrorist was killed and another was captured by the PNC after attacking agents in Apastepeque, San Vicente.

The authorities detailed that the detained offender was identified as 25-year-old Cristian Alejandro Durán, who will have to face the full weight of the law for his acts.

The Police inform that the personnel escaped unharmed after the attack by the terrorists. Several years await this criminal behind bars at CECOT, for having attempted against the lives of security elements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

