They capture a gang member who committed various crimes in Apopa – Diario La Página

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of a gang member who committed various crimes on behalf of the 18R gang in the Guadalupe canton, Apopa municipality.

The gang member identified as William David González, alias Charly, was engaged in committing different crimes in the area, which were committed on behalf of the gang to which he belongs.

According to police reports, this terrorist has a record for aggravated homicide, who will be brought to justice by illegal groups, all this while investigations continue to determine the other crimes.

By: Marcela Juarez