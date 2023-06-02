They capture a gang member who promoted terrorist activities on social networks

A subject who boasted his affiliation to gang groups on social networks and promoted messages from these terrorist groups on digital platforms was detained by elements of the National Civil Police (PNC). The capture was confirmed yesterday Thursday by the police institution, noting that the detainee was identified as Selvin Danilo García Vásquez, alias […]

