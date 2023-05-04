They capture a gang member who tried to erase the tattoos of the MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

The security elements continue to locate gang members who have tried to hide the tattoos alluding to their criminal structure; In the Tehuicho, San Juan Opico, La Libertad canton, the Armed Forces located Santos Alberto Miranda Cardoza, a member of the MS-13.

According to the authorities, this subject tried to erase the symbols alluding to said gang that had been marked on his skin.

This offender was handed over to the PNC in order to continue with due process, now in the hands of the authority he must answer to justice for the damage caused to the population.

Both the Police and the Armed Forces maintain preventive patrols throughout the territory to capture more terrorists who want to evade justice.