They capture a gang member who tried to flee the country to Guatemala – Diario La Página

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of a gang member who tried to flee the country from the War against the Gangs towards Guatemala.

The gang member identified as José Dionicio Sánchez Díaz, alias Joker, belonging to the criminal structure MS13, with the position of babbler.

According to the records of the police authorities, this gang member ordered different crimes in the municipality of Antiguo Cuscatlán.

In addition, this gang member has a criminal record for simple homicide and threats.

“Initially, he will be prosecuted by illegal groups, while the investigations determine how many crimes he is responsible for so that he spends decades behind bars of the CECOT,” said the PNC.

