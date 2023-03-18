Home News They capture a gang member who was released by the old judicial system
A dangerous gang member who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008, but who is currently on the loose, has been captured, as confirmed by the Minister of Justice, Gustavo Villatoro.

“This murderer had to serve a 20-year sentence since 2008. However, he was released by the disastrous criminal justice system that we inherited. So that? So that he could continue committing crimes, this is what we are no longer going to allow, ”said Villatoro.

The captured gang member is José Alfredo Berríos, alias “Vengador” or “Pato Shoc”, a member of the criminal structure MS13, who was captured at Km 149 1/2, Caserío La Finquita, Cantón El Tecomatal, San Miguel.

The Territorial Control Plan together with the emergency regime have allowed the capture of 65,795 gang members from different criminal structures, from whom 3,167 vehicles and 15,693 cell phones, $3 million in cash from illegal activities, and 2,513 firearms have also been seized.

