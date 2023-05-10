They capture a Guatemalan woman for trying to introduce weapons into the country

Impacts: 1

Police captured Jaqueline Soraya Aguilar, a Guatemalan national, who tried to introduce an AK 47 rifle into the country through a blind spot near the San Cristóbal border, in Santa Ana.

According to the PNC, this woman had the weapon hidden in a bundle when she was intercepted by agents from the Border Security Division. Seeing the presence of the teams, she tried to flee, but quick police action allowed her arrest.

“With the reforms made by the Assembly in 2021, the crime of possession, carrying, or driving a weapon of war is punishable by up to 20 years in prison,” the PNC said.

In addition, the Police Corporation reiterated that it is important to combat this type of crime, since it prevents these weapons from reaching the hands of terrorists who attack the population.