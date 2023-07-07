They capture a man accused of physically assaulting his mother in Aguachica

Luis Peralta, 28, was captured by police authorities after allegedly physically assaulting his own mother. This unacceptable case took place at Carrera 35 with Calle 6 in the Floridablanca neighborhood, in the municipality of Aguachica.

The capture was made during control and patrol work by the police in the sector. The citizens informed the authorities about the situation of aggression carried out by the man against his parent.

The police unit went to the scene and managed to capture Peralta. He was read his rights as a detained person and was later made available to the Prosecutor’s Office, where he must face charges for the crime of domestic violence.

The victim was transferred to a medical center in the municipality to receive medical attention for the injuries suffered in various parts of his body, caused by his son Luis Peralta.

