In the Eugenio Ferro Falla neighborhood, José Albeiro Puentes was captured for the alleged crime of aggravated homicide.

In a joint operation between the Army and the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, a man was arrested in a well-known neighborhood of the rice capital of Huila.

The events were reportedly recorded in a public establishment located at Carrera Novena with Calle 13 in the La Caraguaja neighborhood, on July 5, 2022; there the 26-year-old man would have caused the death of another person, according to the material elements of evidence, the physical evidence and the information legally obtained.

“The National Army in Huila continues to coordinate efforts with the other State security agencies and with the investigative entities to contribute to the work carried out by the justice system,” said uniformed officers.

