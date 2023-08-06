They capture a man in flagrante delicto for theft and illegal possession of weapons in Neiva

The Police managed to capture a 34-year-old man in flagrante for the crimes of theft and illegal possession of firearms, in the Ventilador neighborhood, specifically in Carrera 21 with Calle 2.

The arrest occurred after the community alerted the authorities to the presence of an individual who had stolen a sum of 170,000 pesos in cash and a loudspeaker from an establishment open to the public. Upon realizing the situation, the agents acted immediately and surprised the subject at the moment he was trying to flee.

During the capture, the suspect was found with a traumatic weapon, presumably used to commit the theft, as well as evidence of property damage caused during the crime.

The detained man will be presented before a guarantee control judge to face charges of theft and illegal possession of firearms, and his judicial situation will be defined.

The National Police reiterates its commitment to the fight against crime and calls on citizens to report any suspicious or criminal situation through the 123 emergency line or by contacting the nearest quadrant patrol. Citizen collaboration is essential to maintain security and tranquility in the community.

