They capture a man with bazuco and coca base in Guadalupe

In the prevention and control plans carried out by the National Police in peripheral points of Guadalupe, a man was captured riding a motorcycle, trying to reach the urban area to sell various doses of hallucinogens.

Guadalupe-Huila. On the road that leads to the village of Mortiñal, uniformed officers attached to the National Quadrant Surveillance Model in coordination with the National Army, managed to capture a man who was in a suspicious attitude on a motorcycle, and who, at the time of the search , 1 kilo of marijuana, 256 grams of bazuco and 96 of coca base were found.

According to Major Edwin López, commander of the fourth district, these hallucinogens would be sold in the urban area of ​​the municipality, taking advantage of the large number of people on weekends. Likewise, the criminal chain that criminals have been using for the commercialization of small amounts of narcotics has already been identified, therefore, in recent days, we have managed to seize and remove a considerable amount of these narcotics from the streets, avoiding the affectation that this generates in our children and adolescents and nonconformity due to consumption in public places such as parks, sports centers, green areas, among others.

The captured 31-year-old known as ‘Proaños’, was made available to the competent authorities as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics.