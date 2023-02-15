prosecutor’s office

In a procedure carried out by the CTI, with the support of the National Army, the miner Néstor Mosquera Arboleda was captured, investigated for the delivery of eight million pesos per month between August 2022 and February 2023 to the Chocó police commander, Colonel Clauder Antonio Cardona Cataño, with the purpose of being informed about the operations against his mining groups.

For these facts, the officer was charged and received a measure of confinement in a prison for the crimes of own bribery and illegal exploitation of a mining deposit.

Néstor Mosquera Arboleda would be the owner of at least five mining fronts located on water sources and forest areas in Medio Atrato.

The Prosecutor’s Office imposed precautionary measures of suspension of dispositive power, embargo, kidnapping, and seizure of 35 urban properties, 6 vehicles, 3 boats, 4 companies, and 4 commercial establishments.

Additionally, 39 million pesos found during the capture proceedings of Mosquera Arboleda were affected, for which there is no clarity of its origin, which would correspond to profits from the commercialization of gold obtained in Medio Atrato.

The properties, which would have been put in the name of relatives and acquaintances of the mining network, were seized in proceedings carried out in Medellín (Antioquia) and Quibdó (Chocó).

The Special Assets Company will assume the administration of said assets.