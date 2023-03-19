A driver of a collective passenger transport unit was detained by elements of the National Civil Police (PNC), after assaulting a road worker and disrespecting traffic laws, as confirmed by the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT).

The VMT indicated that the motorist is assigned to a unit on route 29-H and was fined for not respecting a stop sign and for not carrying security devices inside the bus that has been placed under his responsibility.

Similarly, they confirmed that the PNC proceeded with the capture after the attack against the road worker, as well as proceeded with the confiscation of the unit.

The subject will be charged with the crime of dangerous driving.