Home » They capture a motorist of route 42B that caused an accident in San Salvador
News

They capture a motorist of route 42B that caused an accident in San Salvador

by admin
They capture a motorist of route 42B that caused an accident in San Salvador

A minibus driver was captured by the National Civil Police (PNC) after causing an accident on 1st North Avenue and 5th West Street in San Salvador.

Five people were injured in the road accident. The reckless driver was identified as Alexander Ernesto García García, who was driving a minibus on route 42B. The police report details that the man did not respect a stop at the aforementioned location and collided with a pick up.

The subject will be prosecuted for dangerous driving and injuries, while the unit was confiscated and sent to the Changallo police station in Ilopango.

“Any driver who disrespects the Traffic Law will receive the full weight of the law. We will not allow any more imprudence that exposes the lives of Salvadorans,” said the Police, through their official Twitter account.

See also  Tostao, from ChocQuibTown, introduced his beautiful girlfriend

You may also like

Bintou Keita: The departure of MONUSCO is already...

Export of flowers from Colombia amounted to 320...

Beni: discovery of the human bones of fifteen...

Who is the unknown sister of Yeison Jiménez?

“You are children of the reforms of the...

The winning torch arrives in Haapsallu with a...

the singer will present his dishes at the...

Luigi Di Lello “What is the difference between...

They capture a motorist on route 42B after...

What are the numbers that fall the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy