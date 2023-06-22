They capture a motorist of route 42B that caused an accident in San Salvador

A minibus driver was captured by the National Civil Police (PNC) after causing an accident on 1st North Avenue and 5th West Street in San Salvador.

Five people were injured in the road accident. The reckless driver was identified as Alexander Ernesto García García, who was driving a minibus on route 42B. The police report details that the man did not respect a stop at the aforementioned location and collided with a pick up.

The subject will be prosecuted for dangerous driving and injuries, while the unit was confiscated and sent to the Changallo police station in Ilopango.

“Any driver who disrespects the Traffic Law will receive the full weight of the law. We will not allow any more imprudence that exposes the lives of Salvadorans,” said the Police, through their official Twitter account.

