They capture a runner of the clique of the MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The members of the National Civil Police captured a runner from the MS13 clique in Coatepeque, Santa Ana.

This is Moisés Chávez Pérez, alias “Camboya”, who was in charge of ordering crimes and generating anxiety among Salvadorans.

This offender will be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups. In 2013 he was arrested for illegal human trafficking.

The PNC explained that several decades await this subject in a cell and that they will ensure that he does not cause harm to the honest population again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

