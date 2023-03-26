6
Through social networks, a video went viral where in an act of intolerance a man attacked another on public roads.
Thanks to citizen complaints, police officers quickly located the attacker, so that he can be brought before the corresponding courts.
Juan Carlos Flores Palacios, was captured in the department of San Miguel.
“We are not going to allow any kind of violence. It will be made available to the Prosecutor’s Office, “said the PNC.
