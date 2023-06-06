They capture a subject for using minors for pornographic purposes – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

As part of an international investigation against a network of pedophiles, the Attorney General’s Office received a complaint about the existence of sexual predators in the country.

On this day they captured Carlos Fredy Meléndez, who is accused of raping, sexually assaulting, and using minors for pornographic purposes.

According to the authorities, this subject is accused of the crimes of rape of a minor and incapable, sexual assault on a minor and incapable, use of children and adolescents in child pornography, possession and acquisition of child pornography through information technology. and communications.

The FGR detailed that Meléndez was captured in the municipality of Mejicanos, San Salvador.