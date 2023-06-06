Home » They capture a subject for using minors for pornographic purposes – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture a subject for using minors for pornographic purposes – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
They capture a subject for using minors for pornographic purposes – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

As part of an international investigation against a network of pedophiles, the Attorney General’s Office received a complaint about the existence of sexual predators in the country.

On this day they captured Carlos Fredy Meléndez, who is accused of raping, sexually assaulting, and using minors for pornographic purposes.

According to the authorities, this subject is accused of the crimes of rape of a minor and incapable, sexual assault on a minor and incapable, use of children and adolescents in child pornography, possession and acquisition of child pornography through information technology. and communications.

The FGR detailed that Meléndez was captured in the municipality of Mejicanos, San Salvador.

See also  Freestyle takes over the Picnic Stereo Festival 2023

You may also like

Presentation of the XXVII edition of “Ferrara under...

Kinshasa: The drivers’ strike paralyzes economic activities –...

District Health Secretary reports 200 cases of dengue

Infinite Diversity. Wildlife investigations in the Sasso Simone...

Animation Popular Science | National Eye Care Day:...

Beni: 12 ex-combatants handed over to the P-DDRCS...

“There would be new taxes to be able...

Inaugurated in Piedmont, in the sign of Cavour,...

Editorial: the sign is valid – Lääne Elu

Airlines recover passengers and income after pandemic impact

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy