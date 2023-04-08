Home News They capture a subject who appears in a photograph raffling off the gang
The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of 27-year-old Alfredo Guevara Hernández, who appears in a photograph posted on social networks raffling off the gang.

The authorities also detailed that they are after the tracks of the other subjects that appear in the photograph. “We are on the trail of the other subjects,” she said.

The gang member was captured by the PNC after a complaint to several individuals who made signs alluding to criminal organizations during a party in Playas Negras, La Unión.

