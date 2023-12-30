Home » They capture a subject who attacked victims with machetes in Santa Tecla – Diario La Huella
News

They capture a subject who attacked victims with machetes in Santa Tecla – Diario La Huella

by admin
They capture a subject who attacked victims with machetes in Santa Tecla – Diario La Huella

In a joint action, elements of the Armed Forces and the National Civil Police (PNC) managed to capture an individual identified as José Douglas Sánchez Cañenguez, 37 years old, who was captured by security cameras carrying out brutal attacks with a machete against others. people. The arrest took place at Finca Montevideo, El Progreso canton, Santa Tecla.

The capture of Sánchez Cañenguez was carried out after a rapid response from law enforcement forces, who, upon learning of the violent acts recorded in the security camera images, acted immediately to guarantee the safety of the population.

The aggressor will face charges for attacking the life and tranquility of the citizens affected by his violent actions. Authorities have highlighted the importance of arresting and bringing to justice individuals who pose a threat to the safety and well-being of the community.

So far, the motivations behind Sánchez Cañenguez’s attacks are unknown, but pertinent investigations will be carried out to clarify the details and determine if there are more victims related to these events.

The rapid action of security forces reflects the commitment to maintain public order and protect the population from violent individuals. Justice is expected to play its role in ensuring that the aggressor is held accountable for his actions, thus ensuring peace and security in the community.

See also  Belluno, psychiatric section to be closed, state of agitation in prison

You may also like

In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s cultural...

Bobby Kotick has left Activision Blizzard, now it’s...

Two run over on the Border Highway

The most guarded neighborhood, but not by the...

Xi Jinping met with representatives of the 60th...

Childhood and primary school teachers competition, here is...

Nearly $100 million has been recovered in homes...

This US city issues tax refunds

Putin’s elite embarrassed by wild nude party in...

Municipalities are unable to cope with more complex...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy