They capture a subject who attacked victims with machetes in Santa Tecla – Diario La Huella

In a joint action, elements of the Armed Forces and the National Civil Police (PNC) managed to capture an individual identified as José Douglas Sánchez Cañenguez, 37 years old, who was captured by security cameras carrying out brutal attacks with a machete against others. people. The arrest took place at Finca Montevideo, El Progreso canton, Santa Tecla.

The capture of Sánchez Cañenguez was carried out after a rapid response from law enforcement forces, who, upon learning of the violent acts recorded in the security camera images, acted immediately to guarantee the safety of the population.

In conjunction with the @FUERZARMADASV We captured José Douglas Sánchez, 37 years old, in Santa Tecla. This man attacked three people with machetes on Boquerón Street, his crime was recorded on security cameras and was reported through social networks.… pic.twitter.com/WtdHsk246W — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) December 29, 2023

The aggressor will face charges for attacking the life and tranquility of the citizens affected by his violent actions. Authorities have highlighted the importance of arresting and bringing to justice individuals who pose a threat to the safety and well-being of the community.

So far, the motivations behind Sánchez Cañenguez’s attacks are unknown, but pertinent investigations will be carried out to clarify the details and determine if there are more victims related to these events.

The rapid action of security forces reflects the commitment to maintain public order and protect the population from violent individuals. Justice is expected to play its role in ensuring that the aggressor is held accountable for his actions, thus ensuring peace and security in the community.

