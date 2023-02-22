As a result of a court order, he was captured by the National Police, Alexander Jaimes Martinez37 years old, for allegedly mistreating his sentimental partner in Valledupar.

Martinez must answer for the crime of aggravated domestic violence for an investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office based on the facts recorded on March 24, 2022.

According to authorities, the man physically and verbally assaulted to his then partner in a building in the city.

Alexander Martínez was left in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office to be prosecuted.