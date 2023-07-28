Home » They capture a subject who injured a 13-year-old adolescent – ​​102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture a subject who injured a 13-year-old adolescent – ​​102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
They capture a subject who injured a 13-year-old adolescent – ​​102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The agents of the National Civil Police captured José Antonio Estrada Rivera, 49, who injured a 13-year-old teenager in the neck with a hamstring.

The event occurred in the San Ernesto de Santa Ana neighborhood, where the man wanted the young woman to be his romantic partner, the PNC said.

According to the authorities’ report, the teenager was transferred to a care center and the man will be prosecuted for the crime of imprisonment and aggravated injuries.

The PNC indicated that it will not tolerate this type of act, for which this subject will pay with the full weight of the law.

See also  Ilaria Cucchi and the farewell with flowers to her brother Stefano: "After 12 years and six months I can let you go"

You may also like

The invasions of the MIO lanes in Cali...

Remini: Application photo with artificial intelligence? – News

A 49-year-old man injured a 13-year-old girl in...

Pereira is the host of the 75th edition...

Burundian President Ndayishmiye Arrives in Chengdu for Chengdu...

Valentin Hofer: Bronze despite a broken saddle

“The Union Struggle must pursue labor harmony, not...

Construction Begins to Replace Main Fence at Parque...

Great final gala of the Perla de América...

Sludge dumping in the North Sea: Hamburg puts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy