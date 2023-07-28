They capture a subject who injured a 13-year-old adolescent – ​​102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The agents of the National Civil Police captured José Antonio Estrada Rivera, 49, who injured a 13-year-old teenager in the neck with a hamstring.

The event occurred in the San Ernesto de Santa Ana neighborhood, where the man wanted the young woman to be his romantic partner, the PNC said.

According to the authorities’ report, the teenager was transferred to a care center and the man will be prosecuted for the crime of imprisonment and aggravated injuries.

The PNC indicated that it will not tolerate this type of act, for which this subject will pay with the full weight of the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

