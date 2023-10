The National Civil Police (PNC) captured a subject who was transporting a large amount of drugs in the west of the country. According to the information, the detainee intended to transport several portions of marijuana from Santa Ana to Metapán, valued at $2,585.47. This is Sigfredo Acosta Lima who was driving aboard a truck […]

The post They capture a subject who tried to transport several portions of marijuana appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

Share this: Facebook

X