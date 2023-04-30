Home » They capture a subject with a gun and several portions of marijuana – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

by admin
Jordan Rafael Gallardo Mayorga, alias Gordo, was located by the Armed Forces of El Salvador and the National Civil Police, in San Antonio del Monte, Sonsonate.

According to the authorities, at the time of his capture they seized a pistol and several portions of marijuana.

The security authorities continue to search for more terrorists who are a danger to the population. Through these captures they prevent this type of substance from reaching the hands of more criminals who are hiding from justice.

