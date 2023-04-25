Home » They capture a terrorist from the 18 who tried to evade justice – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
The National Civil Police managed to capture another terrorist from the 18 southern gang who tried to escape from the Exception Regime.

As reported by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, the subject had irregular status in Costa Rica and upon verifying his data it was found that Omar Antonio Romero Maravilla, alias “Crazy”, is a homeboy within the 18 southern gang, hengla South Side locotes.

This delinquent will be brought to justice and will have to pay years in prison for the crime of illegal groups.

“We continue to eliminate this cancer of society, the gangs, cell by cell,” emphasized Villatoro.

