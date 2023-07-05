They capture a terrorist who mobilized and sold drugs – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

For the crime of illegal groups, José Héctor Marroquín Linares, alias “Chino” or “Janano”, of the MS13, will face justice.

This gang member mobilized and sold drugs, and also warned about the police presence in the La Criba canton, in Candelaria de la Frontera, Santa Ana, where he was intercepted.

According to the authorities, this subject has a history of: possession and possession of drugs and injuries.

“No terrorist will be able to escape the War Against Gangs,” detailed the PNC.

