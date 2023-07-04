They capture a truck driver who threatened a minibus driver with a firearm

In addition to guaranteeing security in the development of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, the National Civil Police (PNC) continues to maintain a presence in rural and urban areas of the country to prevent criminal acts and capture criminals.

In Soyapango, Ilopango and San Martín, the special forces of the Police provided security at bus stops, mainly those located in shopping centers where there is a greater presence of citizens waiting for collective transport units. Police action is also evident in terminals such as Nuevo Amanecer and the one in the South, in San Marcos, where the routes that come and go from the east and the paracentral zone of the country, respectively, concur.

“Our agents provide security at the different bus stops in Soyapango, Ilopango and San Martín, preventing users from being victims of crimes,” the PNC announced.

Added to this effort is the monitoring that the institution carries out through the video surveillance system, which is connected to the 911 System, which transmits images of what is happening in real time.

In San Salvador, for example, the roads with the greatest vehicular traffic such as Alameda Juan Pablo II are constantly monitored or the center of Cojutepeque, in Cuscatlán. The Traffic Police, for its part, surprisingly install road controls to find the whereabouts of criminals and intercept drugs and firearms. There are also checks in areas close to sports venues.

The Police also maintains control of the recovered municipalities, such as Panchimalco, south of the capital, where night patrols are carried out. In previous years, this municipality was one of the most affected by the homicidal violence of the gangs.

«We bring police operations to every km² of the country. We prevent crimes in the cantons and hamlets, “said the police institution about the operational work.

One of the most recent arrests made known by the authorities was that of José Luis Umaña Cisneros, alias La Chepa, profiled as an MS13 terrorist. Police investigations determined that he was in charge of collecting extortion money in the municipalities of La Reina and Nueva Concepción, department of Chalatenango.

“He threatened to take the lives of the victims if they refused to hand him over,” revealed the Police regarding the actions of this criminal.

In Cuscatlán and San Miguel, the PNC maintains a presence in schools where agents give talks to students of different educational levels, as occurs in the Leopoldo Mayen Torres School Center, in San Miguel; the National Institute of Suchitoto, in Cuscatlán; and the Doctor David Turcios School Center, located in Chilanga, Morazán.

Currently, there are more than 25,000 police officers and close to 26,000 soldiers working on citizen security who, during the current administration, have managed to reduce all kinds of crimes and have captured more than 71,000 gang members and collaborators.

📍Chilanga, Blackberry We give talks on prevention against violence to students of the Doctor David Turcios School Center, in order to instruct young people in the practice of moral principles and values ​​to keep them away from crime. pic.twitter.com/4bnbABPl7u — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) July 4, 2023

