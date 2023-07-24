They capture a woman for the crime of ideological falsehood – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

The PNC, by order of the Attorney General of the Republic, captured Maura Ascensión López, who committed the crime of ideological falsehood.

According to the authorities, in February 2019, López falsified the purchase-sale documents of a property to dispossess two victims, then put it in his name.

The FGR ordered her capture so that she can face justice for the acts committed, for which she will be prosecuted for ideological falsehood.

The authorities call on the population to report these types of events so that those responsible are held accountable before the law.

