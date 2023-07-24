Home » They capture a woman for the crime of ideological falsehood – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture a woman for the crime of ideological falsehood – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 0

The PNC, by order of the Attorney General of the Republic, captured Maura Ascensión López, who committed the crime of ideological falsehood.

According to the authorities, in February 2019, López falsified the purchase-sale documents of a property to dispossess two victims, then put it in his name.

The FGR ordered her capture so that she can face justice for the acts committed, for which she will be prosecuted for ideological falsehood.

The authorities call on the population to report these types of events so that those responsible are held accountable before the law.

See also  Increase in flow of river Swat due to rains

You may also like

Understanding the Distribution of SNAP Benefits in Georgia:...

Heat wave is a product of the climate...

TechTicker: Yamaha Wireless Surround, Roon conquers Asia, Canon...

They denounce subjects who steal liquor in a...

They investigate whether there was medical negligence in...

International cooperation in the Tollense Valley | Message...

The legacy of ARENA and FMLN

Popular Captains of the Sea showed their skills...

Eduardo Verastegui will meet with President Nayib Bukele...

Ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms were licensed in Australia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy