They capture a woman in Teruel for the murder of a dog

The Police made effective the capture of a woman in the municipality of Teruel, located to the north of the department of Huila, for the murder of a dog in the Candelaria neighborhood.

According to preliminary investigations, the deadly assault with a knife on the canine occurred in the middle of an argument between the woman and her sentimental partner. Apparently, during the altercation, the woman tried to attack the man with a knife, but she ended up attacking the dog.

It may interest you: They seize 300 kilos of coca base on the Neiva – Castilla road

The woman was arrested and made available to the local Yaguará Prosecutor’s Office 19, where she must answer for the crime against the life and physical and emotional integrity of animals, as established in article 339A of the Colombian Penal Code.

This act of violence against an animal has generated outrage in the local community, and animal rights defenders have expressed their repudiation and demanded justice in this case. Animal abuse is considered a crime in Colombia, and the authorities are committed to investigating and punishing this type of action.

The Prosecutor’s Office will continue with the corresponding investigations to determine the responsibility of the accused and apply the corresponding sanctions in accordance with the law.

Capture in Pitalito

In another isolated incident presented in the Jardines del Sur neighborhood of the town center of Brussels, Pitalito, a 21-year-old criminal known by the alias “Cali” was captured, who, moments before, would have intimidated a young man with a knife. , stealing a bag with his personal belongings and a mid-range cell phone valued at about 800 thousand pesos.

That subject was presented before the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty, as allegedly responsible for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft.