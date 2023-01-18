Home News They capture a woman member of ‘Los Camilos’ in Bogotá
They capture a woman member of 'Los Camilos' in Bogotá

They capture a woman member of 'Los Camilos' in Bogotá

At the request of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a guarantee control judge imposed a detention measure in prison on Heidy Katherine Herrera Correa, as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of aggravated homicide; conspiracy to commit a crime for purposes of trafficking, possession and manufacture of narcotic substances; and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the woman would have participated in a double homicide that occurred on November 12, 2020, in Soacha (Cundinamarca). Apparently, she was the person who summoned the victims, a man and a woman, to be assassinated by hitmen from the criminal network ‘Los Camilos’.

The evidence indicates that Herrera Correa would be in charge of arranging with other members of the criminal organization the distribution and sale of narcotics in Soacha.

During the concentrated hearings, the woman did not accept the charges brought by a prosecutor from the Bogotá Section.

With this result, there are 23 people captured and insured for allegedly being part of ‘Los Camilos’. On December 28, 22 of the aforementioned members were prosecuted, who would be involved in homicides and violent disputes over the control of drug dealing activities in the southwest of Bogotá.

