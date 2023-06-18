Home » They capture a woman who warned gang members about police presence
News

They capture a woman who warned gang members about police presence

by admin
They capture a woman who warned gang members about police presence

The elements of the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) captured a woman who provided information to criminal structures about the presence of the authorities in Sonsonate.

The woman was identified as Ana María López, who according to the authorities is an active member of the MS-13 gang that operates in various parts of the western part of the Salvadoran territory.

According to the military institution, this woman was in charge of alerting gang groups about the police and military presence in the area. She was detained in the Acajutla market by members of the Naval Force.

At the time of his arrest, it was confirmed that he has tattoos alluding to gang groups and confirming his affiliation with these criminal structures. She will be placed in the custody of the authorities in charge of the criminal proceedings against her.

See also  Bahçeli: The Free Cause Party has no ties or ties to any terrorist organization

You may also like

“I would love to live that emotion”

Green board member Ricarda Lang warns of “active...

Munguía Payés is accused in a new process...

my country’s trademark and brand protection continues to...

Those who are not with the Petro Government...

Strategies against resistant bacteria | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Players contemplate leaving the Mexican National Team after...

District socialized Portfolio of Cultural and Artistic Goods...

Giant graffiti by Dauven on the dam in...

The poor are not images to be moved,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy