They capture a woman who warned gang members about police presence

The elements of the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) captured a woman who provided information to criminal structures about the presence of the authorities in Sonsonate.

The woman was identified as Ana María López, who according to the authorities is an active member of the MS-13 gang that operates in various parts of the western part of the Salvadoran territory.

Naval Force personnel in the Acajutla market, Sonsonate, located Ana María López, a member of the MS-13. She has tattoos alluding to her criminal structure and was in charge of informing the gang about the presence of the authorities in the area. She was handed over to… pic.twitter.com/mgOnnR3h0N — ARMED FORCE (@FUERZARMADASV) June 17, 2023

According to the military institution, this woman was in charge of alerting gang groups about the police and military presence in the area. She was detained in the Acajutla market by members of the Naval Force.

At the time of his arrest, it was confirmed that he has tattoos alluding to gang groups and confirming his affiliation with these criminal structures. She will be placed in the custody of the authorities in charge of the criminal proceedings against her.