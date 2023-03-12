The Bogotá Metropolitan Police with its investigative units of the SIJIN in the area of ​​fraud, capture alias ‘Camilo’ in flagrante delicto, moments in which one of his victims carried out a transaction of 25,000,000 pesos to pay for a house that was to be auctioned, but that previous days, the affected person would have made another delivery of 22,000,000 pesos.

On March 7 of this year, Alirio Peña Velazco was captured in flagrante delicto for the crime of aggravated fraud, who was posing as “Camilo Henao” through social networks.

This captured person used the Facebook Marketplace social network offering homes for sale to people; These assets were involved in judicial auctions, offering them to those who contacted him for the delivery of the property with false documents, but first he obtained the money.

Under this modality and in the investigation carried out according to the accusing entity through other complaints that had been filed by more people for the crime of fraud between 2021 and 2023, the man captured today had apparently seized approximately the sum of 120,000,000 million pesos.

At the time of the capture, this subject offered 10,000,000 million pesos in cash to the patrol that carried out the procedure, in order not to be prosecuted, adding the crime of bribery.

Luis Acosta Approved: BG. Carlos Fernando Triana Beltrán PRESS RELEASE 1CP-FR-0018 VIEW: 0 Page 2 of 2 It should be noted that Alirio Peña Velazco presents in the SPOA accusatory oral criminal system, 19 notes for real estate fraud and offers, one note for aggravated theft and one annotation for food insistence.

A guarantee control judge legalized the capture and issued an intramural measure in a prison for the crimes of aggravated fraud, bribery for giving or offering, and use of a false public document.

