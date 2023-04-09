Home News They capture alias “Gasper” dangerous terrorist of MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture alias “Gasper” dangerous terrorist of MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

The agents of the National Civil Police captured Juan Mata Mata, alias Gasper, an MS-13 terrorist. According to the authorities, this subject will return to his cell to face a new process for the crime of illegal groups.

This criminal would be released from the San Francisco Gotera prison, after serving a sentence for extortion, but the PNC explained that they will not allow him to commit crimes again and intimidate Salvadorans.

The actions of the War Against Gangs do not stop in the country, in order to guarantee the population the security and tranquility that for years was denied to them, after the results of the Exception Regime, families now take to the streets with confidence and without Fear of falling victim to gangs.

See also  The Eye of the Secret Realm Friends of Humanity Calendar丨White Pheasant: Feather as white as brocade

You may also like

Big fire in Hamburg – warning of smoke...

Relocation of services of the Zamora Hospital will...

Peace and well-being – The Journal

The giant panda “Yaya” in the United States...

“Smart Rail Connectivity Campus” (SRCC) is clearly taking...

Martin Fayulu calls for the organization of credible...

the police will use cameras to identify those...

Buy shares for beginners and advanced page 1

Tetjana Himič: escaping from a tank

Perspectives. Dog walker: from ‘desvare’ to formal work

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy