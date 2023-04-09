The agents of the National Civil Police captured Juan Mata Mata, alias Gasper, an MS-13 terrorist. According to the authorities, this subject will return to his cell to face a new process for the crime of illegal groups.

This criminal would be released from the San Francisco Gotera prison, after serving a sentence for extortion, but the PNC explained that they will not allow him to commit crimes again and intimidate Salvadorans.

The actions of the War Against Gangs do not stop in the country, in order to guarantee the population the security and tranquility that for years was denied to them, after the results of the Exception Regime, families now take to the streets with confidence and without Fear of falling victim to gangs.