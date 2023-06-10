They capture alias “Shadow” terrorist of the 18R – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

National Civil Police agents captured José Mario Alfonso Rodríguez, alias “Sombra”, a terrorist from the 18R gang, who thought he would be released from the Ciudad Barrios prison, after serving a sentence for driving and illegally carrying a weapon. of fire.

According to the authorities, this subject will face a new process for illegal groups and will return to his cell.

With these actions, the Security Cabinet prevents more gang members from continuing to cause harm to Salvadorans.