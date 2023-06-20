They capture alias ‘Tuerto’ while driving in a stolen car

The operation in which the citizen was captured was defined as Crusade for Security A098.

David Xavier G. G.alias one-eyedwas arrested by agents of the intelligence service of the National Police in an operation that took place after he traveled in a car reported stolen.

The operation that allowed the arrest of David G. was called Crusade for Safety A098. And ran in the district October 9.

David G.Before his capture, he was passing through one of the streets that make up the district October 9in the center of Guayaquilby sectors bulkhead, Venezuela, Chile, Garay.

The agents, upon noticing the presence of the one-eyedthey intercepted the sedan type car.

Once the person involved was removed from the vehicle, the uniformed officers proceeded with the searches. There they found nothing, but when they entered the license plate number and the code that includes the chassis, they could see that the car was recorded in the records as stolen.

The subject who was found flagrante delicto would belong to the GMO The Chonerosas indicated by one of the agents who participated in the operation.

In the same way, the uniformed reported that the car was used by the criminal group to commit crimes.

David G. He was taken to the Flagrancy Unit of the Modelo barracks. At the scene, the detainee was left under the orders of the prosecutor on duty. While the car in which he was arrested was admitted to the vehicle retention yards of the Judicial police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

