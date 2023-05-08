They capture an ARENA councilor in Ilopango harassing a woman

In a video circulating on social networks, the municipal director and councilor of the ARENA party in Ilopango, Rogelio Díaz, was captured harassing a woman in a bar.

The event occurred when a tiktoker was doing a live at the Wichito SV bar, while a young man approached him to tell him that there was a lady who was being harassed by the subject.

The recording shows how the ARENA councilor is harassing a woman, but when he realizes that he is being recorded, he leaves the place.

Rogelio Díaz is a mayoral candidate for the tricolor party for mayor of Ilopango.