The Police captured in San Luis Mariona, Cuscatancingo, Julio Alberto Navas Valdez, alias “Tuno”, who is an MS-13 babbler.

According to the PNC, this subject ordered the crimes in the Weden Locos Salvatruchos clique, he also intimidated the inhabitants of this place.

Now he will be taken to the corresponding courts to be prosecuted by illegal groups and spend at least 40 years in jail, according to the new reforms of the Penal Code.

The authorities reiterated that they will continue with the implementation of security strategies to guarantee the well-being of the Salvadoran population.