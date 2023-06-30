Home » They capture an MS-13 terrorist who was hiding from justice in Chiapas, Mexico
News

They capture an MS-13 terrorist who was hiding from justice in Chiapas, Mexico

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro highlighted the capture of a terrorist located in Chiapas, Mexico, who has a valid arrest warrant for aggravated homicide and terrorist organizations.

The subject was identified as William Edgardo Palma Portillo, alias “Terrible”, who has tattoos from the MS13 gang, also has a criminal profile where there is data from the PNC that shows that he was arrested in 2018 and in turn released by a police officer. failed criminal justice system.

“Another terrorist located in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. Know that you are going to fail in any attempt to escape Salvadoran justice, the time has come to pay for each of the crimes committed,” Villatoro explained.

This offender was received yesterday by the PNC at the Las Chinamas border, he has a valid arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated homicide and terrorist organizations.

“This #GuerraContraPandillas It continues until the last gang member is behind bars”, emphasized the head of Security.

