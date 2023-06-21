They capture ‘Bufeto’, the alleged leader of the Clan del Golfo in Chocó

In development of the Ayacucho Campaign Plan, in the last few hours alias Bufeto was captured in flagrante, who would be in charge of carrying out war actions, extortion, kidnapping and disputing drug trafficking routes with the GAO ELN in the department of Chocó.

Thanks to the units of the Titan Task Force, attached to the Seventh Division of the National Army, in coordination with the National Navy, the Colombian Air Force and the National Police, they managed to capture this individual and the controlled destruction of a crystallization to the production of cocaine hydrochloride that would be at the service of the Baudó Substructure, of the GAO Clan del Golfo.

Sandes Samir Duarte, alias Bufeto, was captured in flagrante delicto, and apparently was designated by alias Chiquito Malo as the main ringleader of this Substructure.

According to information that will be corroborated by the authorities, Bufeto has made threats, intimidation and caused forced displacement in the communities.

Likewise, it maintained control of the illicit economies resulting from kidnappings and extortion.

It is important to highlight that the competent authorities will be in charge of carrying out the investigations that may take place; Likewise, with the capture of this subject, the organization of the GAO Clan del Golfo is impacted, neutralizing the claims of having interference and control of drug trafficking in the department of Chocó.

