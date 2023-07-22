They capture Colombians linked to a network of fraud and extortion in Ahuachapán

The Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported on the latest arrests carried out by the National Civil Police, in San Francisco Meléndez, Ahuachapán, these are the Colombians Diego Fernando Machado Moncada and Lisseth Katherine Vergel Torrado, accused of money laundering and illegal groups.

On his Twitter account, the minister commented: “The term has expired, for those who did not believe our warning, now the arm of Salvadoran justice will reach them, these people are criminals who took away the peace of mind of Salvadorans, they have been captured by the PNC in San Francisco Meléndez, Ahuachapán, they are Colombian nationals and have been identified as: Diego Fernando Machado in Moncada, Lisseth Katherine Vergel Torrado,” he reported.

These criminals have crimes of money laundering and illegal groups for belonging to this criminal network of fraud and extortion.

Therefore, they seized these subjects’ passports, citizen ID cards issued in their country of origin, cell phones, and cash.

