Home News They capture drunk drivers in La Libertad – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture drunk drivers in La Libertad – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
They capture drunk drivers in La Libertad – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

This Saturday, the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) reported that in one of the vehicle checks carried out at dawn today, together with the Police, they arrested two drunk drivers.

According to the report, one of the drivers was arrested after she refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Also a driver identified as Erick David Hernández, was arrested for driving with 148 degrees of alcohol.

The VMT Anti-Doping Medical Unit, in coordination with the Land Traffic Division of the PNC, carry out these actions to prevent road accidents.

See also  Fisciano, parish priest dies in front of his church - breaking latest news

You may also like

CAF-C1: VClub loses to Petro Athletico in Luanda...

House arrest for former mayor for alleged links...

Serenade, tears and a much acclaimed championship trophy

Katarine Rosalie: Epistle on the origin and re-education...

Candidate for Governor of Cesar proposes to create...

The draw.io adventure (3) – the power of...

Sexual diseases to be careful of

Grain prices in Poland fall massively – flood...

The path of water – Diario La Página

“What I have obtained are blessings from God”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy