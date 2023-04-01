This Saturday, the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) reported that in one of the vehicle checks carried out at dawn today, together with the Police, they arrested two drunk drivers.

According to the report, one of the drivers was arrested after she refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Also a driver identified as Erick David Hernández, was arrested for driving with 148 degrees of alcohol.

The VMT Anti-Doping Medical Unit, in coordination with the Land Traffic Division of the PNC, carry out these actions to prevent road accidents.