Home News They capture gang members involved in a homicide that occurred in February 2023
News

They capture gang members involved in a homicide that occurred in February 2023

by admin

The Security Minister, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that thanks to the information collected through citizen complaints, the Police teams managed to capture three gang members.

The terrorists are part of the Zapotitanes Criminal Locos Salvatruchos clique of the Libertad Program, of the MS-13 structure.

According to the official, they are Rudy Alfonso Melara Sifontes, alias “Dawner”, Kevin Alexander Rivas Rivera, alias “Torta” and Nahún Ezequiel Escalante Hurtado, alias “Negro”.

According to the head of Security, Alias ​​”Dawner” and “Torta” are linked to a homicide that occurred on February 14 in the Valle Nuevo hamlet, Coatepeque.

“None of the crimes committed by these terrorists will go unpunished, all will pay with years in prison for the damage caused to our society,” Minister Gustavo Villatoro reiterated.

In addition, he assured that the support of the population through 123 is essential to continue winning the War Against Gangs.

See also  Economy of the sea, 10 million from the Ministry for research and innovation projects

You may also like

When Xi Jinping participated in the voluntary tree-planting...

Elliott Wave Analysis: New annual high in the...

EPST: Tony Mwaba continues the digitization of his...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Jesus Nazareno Parish

Irmgard Bangelmeier-Eiler: The Grande Dame of the shoe...

South Kivu: the INERA center in Mulungu victim...

Relive Luis Sinisterra’s goal at Nottingham Forest

Handmade daisies send mourning to civilized sacrifices and...

Lina E. process: prosecution sees allegations of criminal...

Exhibition by Anne Metsis: homage to the last...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy