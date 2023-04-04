The Security Minister, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that thanks to the information collected through citizen complaints, the Police teams managed to capture three gang members.

The terrorists are part of the Zapotitanes Criminal Locos Salvatruchos clique of the Libertad Program, of the MS-13 structure.

According to the official, they are Rudy Alfonso Melara Sifontes, alias “Dawner”, Kevin Alexander Rivas Rivera, alias “Torta” and Nahún Ezequiel Escalante Hurtado, alias “Negro”.

According to the head of Security, Alias ​​”Dawner” and “Torta” are linked to a homicide that occurred on February 14 in the Valle Nuevo hamlet, Coatepeque.

“None of the crimes committed by these terrorists will go unpunished, all will pay with years in prison for the damage caused to our society,” Minister Gustavo Villatoro reiterated.

In addition, he assured that the support of the population through 123 is essential to continue winning the War Against Gangs.