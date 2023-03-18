This morning, the Prosecutor’s Office issued 46 arrest warrants against gang members from Barrio 18, who murdered two victims in San Pedro Perulapán, Cuscatlán, and are also accused of various crimes.

According to the investigations, the detainees intimidated the inhabitants of different municipalities of Cuscatlán and imposed extortion on both vendors, merchants, and residents.

According to the report, the events occurred between May 2021 and September 2022.

“The tools granted by the Exception Regime have allowed the majority of these gang members to already be imprisoned in different penal centers in the country,” the FGR affirmed.