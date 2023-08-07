Home » They capture gang members who led a heavily armed group in the rural area of ​​Cabañas
News

They capture gang members who led a heavily armed group in the rural area of ​​Cabañas

by admin
They capture gang members who led a heavily armed group in the rural area of ​​Cabañas

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of two MS13 terrorists who led a heavily armed group in the rural area of ​​Cabañas.

“Fearing the fear of being captured in the #CercoCabañas, they tried to flee to Chalatenango. However, our elite units intercepted and captured them,” detailed the PNC.

Among those captured is 33-year-old Juan José Moreno Cruz, alias the bait or annihilator, sowed panic in Cabañas, carrying rifles and chargers.

In addition, 18-year-old Roberto Carlos Arias, alias “El Garrobito”, was arrested, responsible for homicides and extortion, he was the second in command of the MS13 armed group that took refuge in rural areas.

See also  Guangdong accelerates the construction of major water conservancy projects to reshape the pattern of water resources allocation

You may also like

Dengue leaves more than 62,000 people infected in...

Four times gold for canoeist Tim Briedl

El Salvador received 80 thousand international visitors during...

Petro did not know about the money delivered...

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Discuss Discharge...

More and more Italians are vacationing in Albania

Centralism and corruption – El Mercurio newspaper

What is known about the last hours of...

Storm low on the coast also causes bad...

Poverty, logging and pollution, the reasons for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy