They capture gang members who led a heavily armed group in the rural area of ​​Cabañas

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of two MS13 terrorists who led a heavily armed group in the rural area of ​​Cabañas.

“Fearing the fear of being captured in the #CercoCabañas, they tried to flee to Chalatenango. However, our elite units intercepted and captured them,” detailed the PNC.

DEVELOPING: “El cebo y el garrobito” are the 2 MS13 terrorists who led a heavily armed group in the rural area of ​​Cabañas. In fear of being caught in the #Cabañas siege They tried to flee to Chalatenango, however our elite units… pic.twitter.com/WaYoR36pcG — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) August 5, 2023

Among those captured is 33-year-old Juan José Moreno Cruz, alias the bait or annihilator, sowed panic in Cabañas, carrying rifles and chargers.

In addition, 18-year-old Roberto Carlos Arias, alias “El Garrobito”, was arrested, responsible for homicides and extortion, he was the second in command of the MS13 armed group that took refuge in rural areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

