They capture gang members, who tried to flee from justice – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

They capture gang members, who tried to flee from justice

Through social networks, the Minister of Security Gustavo Villatoro reported that thanks to the coordinated work of the Police and the Guatemalan authorities, two gang members were captured, who tried to flee from justice.

According to the official, they are Jonathan Joel Torres Recinos, alias “Negro” and José Valladares, alias “Zurdo.”

In addition, he said that both are homeboys of the MS-13 structure, who were in Chiapas, Mexico, with irregular immigration status, for which they were detained and transferred to Guatemala and then to our country.

“These criminals tried to cowardly escape from the Exception Regime and now they will have to face justice,” said the head of Security.

These criminals will be prosecuted for extortion, illegal groups and other crimes.

