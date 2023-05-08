They capture in Pereira “Veneno”, a Croatian of the most wanted by Europol

The Colombian Police captured the Croatian citizen Manuel Vulicone of the men most wanted by Europol as the alleged leader of a transnational criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking, purchase, sale and manufacture of weapons and explosives from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Through the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijin), in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office and the cooperation of the United States Marshals Office, Police captured Vulic in Pereira, the capital of the Risaralda department.

Who is Manuel Vulic, the Croatian they call ‘Poison’?

Vulic, also known by the alias of “Poison”, is 37 years old and is a native of Zagreb, capital of Croatiareported the Colombian Police in a statement.

The detainee was requested by the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime of the Government of the Republic of Croatia (Uskok), for the crimes of unauthorized drug production and trafficking, aggravated homicide and illegal possession, manufacture and acquisition of weapons and explosive substances.

Between 2019 and 2022, presumably, was in charge of organizing and financing a cocaine shipment operation on food transport vessels. Apparently he is also responsible for hiring people, supervising the transport route and monitoring the movement of the containers that carried the drug.

‘Veneno’ Vulic celebrated his birthday in a luxurious cabin in the Colombian coffee region

Vulic was arrested on the highway from Pereira to Armenia moments after he celebrated his birthday with his family at a luxurious hotel where he had rented two cabins.

At the time of arrest a Slovakian passport and a Slovenian identification card were found on himas well as a driver’s license and a card that accredited him as an agent of the Slovenian Police in the name of another person.

The detainee was transferred to Bogotawhere the Prosecutor’s Office made it available to the immigration authorities.