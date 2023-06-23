Home » They capture “La Osa”, a gang member who sought to flee from justice in Apopa
News

They capture “La Osa”, a gang member who sought to flee from justice in Apopa

by admin
They capture “La Osa”, a gang member who sought to flee from justice in Apopa

A woman who is part of gang groups fled to a sector of the department of San Salvador to find refuge in other terrorist structures, but was captured by the National Civil Police (PNC). The woman responds to the name of Glendys Analy Cabrera Barahona, alias Osa, profiled as an active part of the criminal structures of […]

The post “La Osa” is captured, a gang member who sought to flee from justice in Apopa appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

See also  The residential community of confirmed cases in Hulunbuir Hailar has closed 3864 samples of nucleic acid tests negative

You may also like

Helpless cyclist found by police officers

Alessandro Del Piero: Hamšík also had an impact...

Pros and cons of a possible increase in...

Two people die in an accident between Cotta...

Streets of San Salvador were flooded by a...

This is how Casanare did in the Departmental...

Show greater responsibility and action in promoting the...

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Sophia Ankershofen, buy

“Public institutions do not pay taxes and the...

Mindeporte and Mintic ask Win Sports to allow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy