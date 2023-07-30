They capture Nicolás Petro, son of the president of Colombia, for illicit enrichment

The arrest warrant, which also covers the ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez, was endorsed by the 16th Criminal Court of Bogotá and is part of a file related to money laundering and violation of personal data that would have occurred since 2022. to date, according to the Prosecutor’s Office

Nicolás Petro, the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, was captured around six in the morning this Saturday to answer charges of illicit enrichment. It is the same scandal of the alleged illegal contributions that he would have received and diverted from President Petro’s campaign in 2022.

The arrest warrant, which also covers the ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez, was endorsed by the 16th Criminal Court of Bogotá and is part of a file related to money laundering and violation of personal data that would have occurred since 2022. to date, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The capture of Nicolás Petro represents a political tidal wave. Not only because it touches the presidential family directly, but because the president’s son had become a key political operator, especially on the coast.

In fact, the splinters of his case touch Máximo Noriega, the token of the Historical Pact for the governorship of the Atlantic. Noriega was mentioned by Daysuris Vásquez as being aware of the alleged illegal movements of his ex-husband.

The captures occurred on the Atlantic Coast and the detainees were transferred to Bogotá, where the respective hearings will be held.

The Prosecutor’s Office has already announced that it will request detention for both. The reason? The risk that in freedom they may affect the course of the investigation and, also, that given their social and economic position they may try to evade the action of justice.

The case of the son of President Gustavo Petro is brought forward due to the accusations of his ex-wife. According to her, Nicolás Petro used in 2022 his status as the candidate’s son and at the same time a key card of the Historic Pact campaign on the Atlantic Coast to receive money that ended up in his own coffers.

The son of the Head of State has denied these accusations, which the President himself asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate at the time.

This morning, the Head of State published a tweet in which he said that he respected the action of justice and described his son’s case as an episode of “self-destruction”.

